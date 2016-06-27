* British economy "as strong as it could be" - Osborne
* China pleads for stability after Brexit shock
* British ruling party and opposition both in crisis
* Long wait for new UK leader will cause damage - EU
* Police investigate anti-Polish hate crime
By William James and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 27 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union sent new shockwaves through financial markets on
Monday, despite efforts by the country's leaders to end the deep
political and economic uncertainty unleashed by the decision.
Finance minister George Osborne said the British economy was
strong enough to cope with the volatility caused by Thursday's
referendum, the biggest blow since World War Two to the European
goal of forging greater unity.
But the pound later sank to its lowest level against the
U.S. for 31 years and British shares continued the fall that
began last week when Britons confounded expectations by voting
to end 43 years of EU membership.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said uncertainties over the
global economy had heightened and called for a "united, stable
EU, and a stable, prosperous Britain".
But with the ruling Conservatives looking for a new leader
after Prime Minister David Cameron's resignation on Friday and
lawmakers from the opposition Labour party stepping up a
rebellion against their leader, Britain sank deeper into
political and economic turmoil.
"There's no political leadership in the UK right when
markets need the reassurance of direction," said Luke Hickmore
of Aberdeen Asset Management, expressing the view of many in the
City of London financial centre.
Although Cameron is staying on until October as a caretaker,
he refused to start formal moves immediately to pull Britain
out of the EU. This prompted many European leaders to demand
quicker action by Britain, the EU's second largest economy after
Germany before the vote.
"France like Germany says Britain has voted for Brexit. It
should be implemented quickly. We cannot remain in an uncertain
and indefinite situation," French finance minister Michel Sapin
said on France 2 television.
Guenther Oettinger, a German member of the EU's executive
European Commission, also issued a warning.
"Every day of uncertainty prevents investors from putting
their funds into Britain, and also other European markets," he
told Deutschlandfunk radio. "Cameron and his party will cause
damage if they wait until October."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken a softer line,
underlining the need to continue a positive trade relationship
with Britain, a big market for German carmakers and other
manufacturers.
But a Merkel ally, Volker Kauder, made clear the exit
negotiations would not be easy.
"There will be no special treatment, there will be no
gifts," Kauder, who leads Merkel's conservatives in parliament,
told ARD television.
FINANCIAL MARKETS' MISJUDGEMENT
Financial markets misjudged the referendum, betting on the
status quo despite abundant signs that the vote would be close.
When reality dawned, the reaction was brutal. Sterling fell
as much as 11 percent against the dollar on Friday for its worst
day in modern history, while $2.8 trillion was wiped off the
value of world stocks - the biggest daily loss ever.
That trumped even the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the
2008 financial crisis and the Black Monday stock market crash of
1987, according to Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices.
Osborne tried to ease investors' concerns in his first
public comments since the referendum. He said he was working
closely with the Bank of England and officials in other leading
economies for the sake of stability as Britain reshapes its
relationship with the EU.
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces," he told reporters at the
Treasury. "It is inevitable after Thursday's vote that Britain's
economy is going to have to adjust to the new situation we find
ourselves in."
Boris Johnson, a leading proponent of a Brexit and likely
contender to replace Prime Minister David Cameron who resigned
on Friday, praised Osborne for saying "some reassuring things to
the markets."
The former London mayor said outside his home in north
London that it was now clear "people's pensions are safe, the
pound is stable, markets are stable. I think that is all very
good news."
But financial markets took a different view, with sterling
sliding Monday, shedding more than 3 percent against the dollar
to $1.3221
The yield on British 10-year government bonds fell below one
percent for the first time due to investors betting that the
Brexit vote would trigger a Bank of England interest rate cut
aimed at steading the economy.
Many economists have cut economic growth forecasts for
Britain, with Goldman Sachs expecting a mild recession within a
year.
But the risks affect economies far beyond Britain.
"Against the backdrop of globalisation, it's impossible for
each country to talk about its own development discarding the
world economic environment," China's Li told the World Economic
Forum in the city of Tianjin.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed his finance
minister to watch currency markets "ever more closely" and take
steps if necessary.
At the weekend, the policy chief of Abe's LDP party held
open the possibility of currency intervention to weaken the yen
and temper "speculative, violent moves".
DIVIDED PARTIES
The referendum has revealed social as well as economic
stresses in divided Britain. Immigration emerged as one of the
main themes of the referendum campaign, with those who backed a
British exit saying the EU had allowed uncontrolled numbers of
migrants to arrive from eastern Europe.
Police said offensive leaflets targeting Poles had been
distributed in Huntingdon, central England, and graffiti had
been daubed on a Polish cultural centre in central London on
Sunday, three days after the vote.
According to a local newspaper, the Cambridge News, the
leaflets said: "Leave the EU/No more Polish vermin" in English
and Polish.
The Polish embassy in London said it was shocked by the
"recent incidents of xenophobic abuse directed against the
Polish community and other UK residents of migrant heritage."
With Britain now facing uncertainty over how its trade
relationship with the EU will unfold, Johnson tried to calm
fears by writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper that there
would be continued free trade and access to the single market.
He did not set out any details but suggested Britain would
not accept free movement of workers, saying it could implement
an immigration policy which suited business and industry.
However, single market rules stipulate that countries must
accept the free movement of people as well as goods. Yielding on
immigration would anger many Britons who voted to leave,
believing this would halt a tide of workers from eastern Europe.
Johnson is expected to declare soon that he is running to
lead the Conservatives, who have been divided for decades
between pro- and anti-EU factions.
Divisions within the opposition are also deep. A wave of
Labour lawmakers resigned from leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on
Monday, adding to the 11 senior figures who quit on Sunday.
They say Corbyn, a veteran left-winger who has strong
support among ordinary party members, is not fit to lead the
party and point to his low-key campaign to keep Britain in the
EU.
If repeated at the next parliamentary election, due in 2020,
they fear Labour faces disaster following its near wiping out in
Scotland last year. Corbyn has said he is going nowhere.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao, Costas Pitas, Bate Felix,
Andrea Shalal, Michael Holden, Guy Faulconbridge, David
Milliken, Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, Conor Humphries, Minami
Funakoshi and Tetsushi Kajimoto, Writing by David Stamp, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)