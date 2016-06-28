(Adds Asia markets, Osborne ruling out standing for PM, S.Korea
* British economy "as strong as it could be" - Osborne
* British ruling party and opposition both in crisis
* Sterling and world shares fall again, U.S. urges calm
* EU wants quick resolution
LONDON, June 28 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union continued to reverberate through financial
markets, with the pound falling to its lowest level in 31 years,
despite government attempts to relieve some of the confusion
about the political and economic outlook.
UK finance minister George Osborne said early Monday that
the British economy was strong enough to cope with the market
volatility caused by last week's "Brexit" referendum which has
resulted in the biggest blow since World War Two to the European
goal of forging greater unity.
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces," Osborne told reporters.
"It is inevitable after Thursday's vote that Britain's
economy is going to have to adjust to the new situation we find
ourselves in," said Osborne, who later ruled himself out of the
running to succeed David Cameron as prime minister.
Boris Johnson, a leading proponent of Brexit and the
frontrunner to be the next prime minister, praised Osborne for
saying "some reassuring things to the markets".
The former London mayor said it was now clear that "people's
pensions are safe, the pound is stable, markets are stable. I
think that is all very good news."
But neither Osborne's nor Johnson's words failed to stop the
slide in stocks on world markets which began last Friday when
Britons confounded investors' expectations by voting to end 43
years of EU membership.
European bank shares had their worst two-day fall on record
and world stocks as measured by MSCI index saw
their worst two-day fall since the collapse of U.S. investment
bank Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis. On Friday
alone about $2.8 trillion was wiped off the value of world
stocks, the biggest daily loss ever.
Sterling fell to a low around $1.3120, its lowest
level since mid-1985. The euro also remained weak, after falling
to a three-month low around $1.0910 on Friday.
Asian stocks markets opened weaker on Tuesday, with MSCI's
Asia ex-Japan index extending losses for a third
day, down 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.7
percent.
"Markets already appear to be pricing in a full-blown
recession in the U.K. and rising recession risk in the rest of
Europe," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of
Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's stripped Britain of its
last remaining top-notch credit rating on Monday, warning that
more downgrades could follow.
"In our opinion, this (referendum) outcome is a seminal
event, and will lead to a less predictable, stable, and
effective policy framework in the UK," S&P said in a statement.
The yield on British 10-year government bonds fell below 1.0
percent for the first time as investors bet the Brexit vote
would trigger a Bank of England interest rate cut aimed at
steadying the economy.
U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day also, following
European markets, pulled down by banking stocks amid uncertainty
over London's future as the region's financial capital.
Safe-haven bond and gold prices rose.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday said he sees no
signs of a financial crisis arising from Britain's decision last
week, although he admitted that the result does present
additional "headwinds" for the U.S. economy.
Visiting Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said
it was important that "nobody loses their head" as the EU and
Britain deal with the fallout from the referendum.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi expressed
"sadness" on Monday at Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Draghi will fly to Brussels on Tuesday, where he is expected
to brief European leaders about the impact of the UK vote on the
euro zone at a two-day European Council meeting.
POLITICAL CONFUSION IN BRITAIN
With the ruling U.K. Conservative party looking for a new
leader after Cameron's resignation on Friday and lawmakers from
the opposition Labour party stepping up a rebellion against
their leader, Britain sank deeper into political chaos.
"There's no political leadership in the UK right when
markets need the reassurance of direction," said Luke Hickmore
of Aberdeen Asset Management, expressing the view of many in the
City of London financial centre.
British broadcaster Sky News said work and pensions minister
Stephen Crabb was also considering a bid for the Conservative
party leadership, with business secretary Sajid Javid seeking to
become finance minister. Both were in favour of staying in the
EU. The editor of the Spectator magazine tweeted that Health
Secretary Jeremy Hunt was also "highly likely" to launch a bid.
Cameron says he will stay on until October as a caretaker
and that his successor should trigger the formal process of
leaving the EU. His Conservative Party in parliament recommended
choosing a successor by early September.
The prime minister sought to calm fears over the fallout of
the referendum and said parliament should not try to block
Britain's departure. A majority of parliamentarians, like him,
had argued that Britain should stay in the EU.
"I am clear, and the cabinet agreed this morning, that the
decision must be accepted," Cameron told parliament, which also
faces a public petition for a new referendum.
While the question of whether to leave the EU has split the
ruling Conservative party, divisions within the opposition are
also deep. A wave of Labour lawmakers resigned from leader
Jeremy Corbyn's team on Monday, adding to the 11 senior figures
who quit on Sunday, saying his campaign to keep Britain in the
EU was half-hearted.
Corbyn, a left-winger who has strong support among ordinary
party members, has said he is not stepping down.
Discontent with the political establishment in general and
the Conservatives in particular was a factor behind the vote to
leave, although many Brexit backers focused on immigration,
complaining too many migrants had arrived from eastern Europe.
Piling on misery for beaten English "remain" voters, the
country's soccer team on Monday crashed out of the Euro 2016
soccer competition to tiny Iceland.
"We embarrassed ourselves three of four days ago in the
referendum, we've embarrassed ourselves now. It's a really,
really sad time to be English," lamented English soccer fan Alex
in the French city of Nice.
EUROPE WANTS QUICKER RESOLUTION
Cameron's refusal to start formal moves to pull the country
out of the EU has prompted many European leaders to demand
quicker action by Britain, the EU's second largest economy after
Germany, to leave the 28-country bloc.
"It should be implemented quickly. We cannot remain in an
uncertain and indefinite situation," French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said on France 2 television.
Guenther Oettinger, German member of the EU's executive
European Commission, said delay would hurt Europe as well as
Britain. "Every day of uncertainty prevents investors from
putting their funds into Britain, and also other European
markets," he told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Cameron heads to Brussels on Tuesday for a grim EU summit
dinner, while the other 27 leaders will meet for the first time
without him on Wednesday morning to plan their next moves. They
are likely to stress a willingness to negotiate, but only after
London binds itself to a tight two-year exit timetable.
The leaders of France, Germany and Italy met in Berlin on
Monday and said Europe needed to respond to its people's
concerns by setting clear goals to improve security, the economy
and prospects for young people.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has appeared to take a
softer line on Britain's decision than some European leaders,
said she had "neither a brake nor an accelerator" to control
events, adding: "We just don't want an impasse."
The political, economic and regulatory uncertainty is being
felt across the globe at a time when economies are still slowly
recovering from the 2008 economic crisis, interest rates are
close to zero, and central banks have fewer tools than normal to
revive demand if countries enter recession.
South Korea said on Tuesday it would propose a supplementary
budget of around 10 trillion won ($8.44 billion), in part to
help it manage Brexit turmoil in financial markets.
