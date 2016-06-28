(Adds Branson comment, Huawei investment)
* Europe presses Britain to trigger exit to end uncertainty
* British finance minister says spending will have to be cut
* Merkel says Britain cannot cherry-pick on EU ties
* Markets recover slightly but remain volatile
* Opposition lawmakers declare no confidence in leader
By Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper
LONDON/BRUSSELS, June 28 European leaders told
Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve the political and
economic chaos unleashed by its vote to leave the European
Union, a move the IMF said could put pressure on global growth.
Financial markets recovered slightly after the result of
Thursday's referendum wiped a record $3 trillion off global
shares and sterling fell to its lowest level in 31 years against
the dollar, but trading was volatile and policymakers said they
would take all necessary measures to protect their economies.
British Finance Minister George Osborne, whose attempt to
calm markets had fallen on deaf ears on Monday, said the country
would have to cut spending and raise taxes to stabilise the
economy after a third credit ratings agency downgraded its debt.
Firms have announced hiring freezes and possible job cuts,
despite voters' hopes the economy would thrive outside the EU.
European countries are concerned about the impact of the
uncertainty created by Britain's vote to leave on the 27 other
EU member states. There is little idea of when, or even if, the
country will formally declare it is quitting.
"The process for the United Kingdom to leave the European
Union must start as soon as possible," French President Francois
Hollande said. "I can't imagine any British government would not
respect the choice of its own people."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sent a
similar message as he prepared for talks with British Prime
Minister David Cameron before an EU summit in Brussels, although
he did not expect an immediate move.
"We cannot be embroiled in lasting uncertainty," Juncker
told the European Parliament, which he interrupted to ask
British members of the assembly who campaigned to leave the EU
why they were there.
Cameron, who called the referendum and tendered his
resignation when it became clear he had failed to persuade
Britain to stay in the EU, says he will let his successor
declare the country's exit formally.
His Conservative Party has been split for years into pro-
and anti-EU camps and the opposition Labour Party sank deeper
into chaos on Tuesday.
Labour lawmakers passed a vote of no-confidence in party
leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of failing to win over
traditional supporters during the referendum campaign. The
lawmakers fear a similar failure at the next general election,
due in 2020, will lead to Labour suffering a near wipe out.
However, the confidence vote does not automatically trigger
a leadership election and Corbyn refused to quit. "I was
democratically elected leader of our party for a new kind of
politics by 60 percent of Labour members and supporters, and I
will not betray them by resigning," he said.
NO CHERRY-PICKING
Arriving for the EU summit, Cameron said: "I'll be
explaining that Britain will be leaving the European Union but I
want that process to be as constructive as possible, and I hope
the outcome can be as constructive as possible."
His party says it aims to choose a new leader by early
September. But those who campaigned for Britain's leave vote
have made clear they hope to negotiate a new deal for the
country with the EU before triggering the formal exit process.
European leaders have said that is not an option.
"No notification, no negotiation," Juncker said.
After Cameron has addressed EU leaders on Tuesday evening,
they will meet the next day to discuss Brexit without him.
Leave campaigners in Britain including Boris Johnson, a
likely contender to replace Cameron, suggest the country can
keep access to the European single market and curb immigration
-- but those goals are mutually incompatible under EU rules.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain would not be
able to "cherry-pick" parts of the EU, such as access to the
single market, without accepting principles such as freedom of
movement when it negotiates its exit from the bloc.
"I can only advise our British friends not to fool
themselves ... in terms of the necessary decisions that need to
be made in Britain," she told parliament in Berlin.
The European Parliament jeered when Nigel Farage, the leader
of Britain's eurosceptic UKIP party, said in a scathing speech
that Europe had deceived its population and Britain would be its
"best friend" if it agreed to extend a tariff-free trade deal.
Germany's financial market regulator delivered a double blow
to the City of London, saying it could not host the headquarters
of a planned European stock exchange giant after Britain leaves
the EU, and could not remain a centre for trading in euros.
Fitch joined other credit ratings agencies in downgrading
its sovereign debt on Monday, and Osborne said Britain faces tax
rises and spending cuts.
"We are going to have to show the country and the world that
the government can live within its means," Osborne, who
campaigned to stay in the EU, told BBC radio.
Business leaders and investors sent mixed messages. Virgin
boss Richard Branson said his airline-to-finance group had
cancelled a "very big" deal since the referendum which would
have involved about 3,000 jobs.
He also told the Guardian newspaper some Chinese businesses
were now reconsidering their business strategy in Britain.
However, business minister Sajid Javid said Chinese
technology firm Huawei had confirmed a 1.3 billion
pound ($1.7 billion) investment in Britain would go ahead as
planned.
MORE AUTONOMY FOR LONDON
The 52-48 percent referendum vote has deepened geographical
as well as political and social divisions in the United Kingdom.
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, where a majority voted to
stay and people fear job losses if the city declines as a global
financial centre, said access to Europe's market was vital. "On
behalf of all Londoners, I am demanding more autonomy for the
capital - right now," he said.
Scotland, where people also voted strongly to remain in
Europe, is weighing a possible second referendum on leaving the
United Kingdom given the vote to leave the EU.
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon denounced what she called a
vacuum of leadership in London and said three months of
political drift until a successor to Cameron is in place would
further damage Britain's economy. She said she would meet EU
leaders on Wednesday to discuss how Scotland could remain.
The impact looked likely to spread far beyond Britain's
borders although European shares rose after a heavy sell-off,
partly due to hopes of a more co-ordinated central bank response
to financial market losses. Sterling also rose and Wall Street
opened higher as investors hunted for bargains.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said central
banks around the world should aim to align monetary policies to
mitigate "destabilising spillovers" between economies.
Shares in European banks have come under particular
pressure, especially those based in Britain, over doubts about
future market access, and Italy, with high levels of bad loans.
Brexit creates huge political uncertainty and will put
pressure on global growth, the International Monetary Fund
(IMF)'s Deputy Managing Director Zhu Min said on Tuesday at the
World Economic Forum in Tianjin in northern China.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said England had collapsed
"politically, monetarily, constitutionally and economically".
U.S. President Barack Obama told National Public Radio there
had been some hysteria "as if somehow NATO's gone, the
trans-Atlantic alliance is dissolving, and every country is
rushing off to its own corner. That's not what's happening."
In view of the disarray in Britain, some people questioned
whether Brexit would happen at all. Nordea bank analysts gave it
a likelihood of 70 percent and a senior EU official involved in
the process said he thought the country may find a way never to
announce its formal departure to the bloc.
