LONDON, June 18 The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union held a two-point lead over the rival "In" camp, according to an opinion poll conducted on Wednesday and Thursday and was reported by The Mirror newspaper on Saturday.

With Britain due to vote on its EU membership referendum on June 23, the YouGov poll, which was carried out for ITV television's Good Morning Britain show, put "Out" ahead of "In" by 44-42 percent, the Mirror reported on its website.

Earlier on Saturday, an opinion poll conducted after a fatal attack on a British lawmaker on Thursday showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU had taken a three-point lead over the "Out" camp.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Paul Sandle)