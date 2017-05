A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British support for remaining in the European Union has a one-point lead over the "Leave" campaign, according to a YouGov poll for the Times posted Monday.

Forty-three percent of respondents of the latest YouGov poll intend to vote to keep Britain in the EU, while 42 percent support an exit vote in the referendum, according to a message posted on Twitter by Times political correspondent Sam Coates.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the 28-member bloc.

