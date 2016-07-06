FRANKFURT, July 6 A sharp fall in the pound
following Britain's decision to leave the European Union will
hurt UK customers buying auto parts from abroad and likely force
suppliers to cut prices, the chief executive of German autos
supplier ZF said on Wednesday.
ZF supplies automatic gearboxes which are assembled
outside Britain to UK-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
.
"The things we supply them have become significantly more
expensive for them to buy. This means that if the situation
persists, we expect pressure on prices," Sommer said at a press
conference to discuss ZF's progress integrating TRW.
The pound has fallen about 13 percent against the U.S.
dollar since the "Brexit" vote on June 23, hitting a 31-year low
on Wednesday. It has also dropped to a three-year low against
the euro.
ZF does not have direct exposure to the pound since it sells
products to customers priced either in dollars or euros, Sommer
said.
