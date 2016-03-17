* World's first Euribor prosecution hit early snag
* First Euribor trial has been set for 2017
* SFO's third Libor trial to kick off April 4
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 17 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) faces a fresh challenge on Friday when it is expected to
try to bring four Germans and a Frenchman to London to face
rate-fixing charges, a source familiar with the matter said.
Long-standing questions about the ability of the SFO to
successfully investigate, prosecute and manage through trial
top-drawer fraud and corruption cases have resurfaced after six
former brokers charged with colluding with convicted rate-fixer
Tom Hayes were promptly acquitted by a jury in January.
Then on Tuesday, the SFO unexpectedly dropped an inquiry
into allegations of rigging in the $5.3 trillion per day foreign
exchange market.
The conviction of former UBS and Citigroup
trader Hayes in August for conspiracy to rig Libor benchmark
interest rates was seen as a high point in the SFO's recent
history and a vindication for its head David Green.
But the decision to drop the forex inquiry has led some to
question whether the agency is now willing to risk failure.
"It suggests that the SFO is losing its appetite for risk
and that the Hayes verdict may be the high water mark for these
prosecutions," says Ben Rose, of law firm Hickman & Rose.
This view was echoed by Sara Teasdale, partner at law firm
Byrne and Partners: "(The forex) announcement begs the question
as to whether the SFO remains 'fit for purpose'."
The SFO declined to comment.
EURIBOR TEST
The SFO has said it will tell Southwark Crown Court on
Friday whether it will seek an arrest warrant as a precursor to
extradition proceedings after former Deutsche Bank
colleagues Kai-Uwe Kappauf, Joerg Vogt, Andreas Hauschild,
Ardalan Gharagozlou and former Societe Generale trader
Stephane Esper declined to attend a UK court in January.
Their decision not to attend to be charged with "conspiracy
to defraud" complicated SFO plans to prosecute 10 men and one
woman for an alleged plot to rig Euribor (euro interbank offered
rate) which, like Libor, is a benchmark for rates on trillions
of financial products and loans globally.
Lawyers for Hauschild and Vogt declined to comment. Legal
representatives for the other three did not respond to requests
for comment.
Friday's "Euribor Five" hearing will put the SFO back under
scrutiny just before its next major trial begins on April 4,
when a group of former Barclays traders, charged with
conspiracy to manipulate Libor rates, will face a London jury.
If the Euribor five challenge and lose an extradition
battle, they risk being refused bail and preparing for trial in
custody with limited access to legal advice, lawyers say.
However, parallel local inquiries into alleged rate-rigging
outside the UK could complicate extradition attempts, as could
Germany's time bar on when legal action must be launched.
The SFO's planned charge of "conspiracy to defraud" is also
unusual internationally and could become a focus of argument,
some lawyers say. In its last two Libor trials, the SFO did not
need to produce victims or quantify losses, which can be unusual
for fraud cases.
The first Euribor trial has been set for 2017 and those
already charged with conspiracy to rig the rate include
Singapore-based Frenchman Christian Bittar, a former star
Deutsche Bank trader whose bail was set at 1.0 million pounds
($1.4 million).
Other defendants include Singapore-based Philippe
Moryoussef, who once worked for Barclays, and former colleagues
Colin Bermingham, Sisse Bohart and Carlo Palombo as well as
Deutsche Bank trader Achim Kraemer.
Lawyers for Kraemer, Palombo and Bittar have said previously
their clients denied the allegations. Others did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Additional reporting by Simon Carraud in Paris, Arno Schuetze
in Frankfurt; Editing by Alexander Smith)