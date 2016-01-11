* One woman and 10 men to be charged formally
* Accused are former Deutsche Bank, Barclays and SocGen
employees
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Jan 11 Eleven former Deutsche Bank
, Barclays and Societe Generale
employees are due on Monday to become the first people charged
formally with conspiracy to rig Euribor, an international
benchmark used to set interest rates on a wide range of
financial products, including mortgages.
In the latest chapter of a global rate-fixing inquiry
kick-started by U.S. regulators in 2008, 10 men and one woman
are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to
be charged with plotting to manipulate Euribor, the Euro
interbank offered rate.
Global investigations have so far culminated in banks and
brokerages paying about $9 billion in regulatory settlements and
more than 30 individuals being charged.
The former middle managers, traders and Euribor rate
submitters appearing in court on Monday span six nationalities
and are resident in countries ranging from the United States to
Denmark and Singapore.
Frenchman Christian Bittar, a Singapore-based star trader
who was once one of Deutsche Bank's most profitable money
markets managers, will be joined in court by former German
colleagues Achim Kraemer, Andreas Hauschild, Ardalan
Gharagozlou, Joerg Vogt and Kai-Uwe Kappauf.
Also in the dock are four former Barclays employees:
Frenchman Philippe Moryoussef, Briton Colin Bermingham, Dane
Sisse Bohart and British and Italian dual national Carlo
Palombo. The line-up is completed by French former Societe
Generale trader Stephane Esper.
Lawyers for Bittar and Hauschild have said that their
clients would contest the allegations vigorously. Lawyers for
Vogt and Palombo have declined to comment and others did not
respond to requests for comment.
Designed to reflect the cost at which banks can borrow from
each other in different currencies over varying time frames,
rates such as Euribor and the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) are benchmarks for about $450 trillion of financial
products.
Monday's proceedings represent the fourth rate-rigging
prosecution launched by the UK's Serious Fraud Office since it
joined the global inquiry belatedly in 2012.
U.S. and British prosecutors have each concluded one jury
trial to date, with one trial continuing in London and another
scheduled to begin in London next month.
The cases are coming to court more than three years after
Barclays became the first bank to reach a global settlement with
authorities in 2012, admitting that its traders tried to rig
Libor and Euribor from 2005 through 2009. It was fined $450
million.
Since then, 10 other major financial institutions have been
fined in Europe and the United States for their role in the
saga, including UBS, Lloyds, JPMorgan
, Citigroup and ICAP.
Deutsche Bank was fined a record $2.5 billion last April. As
part of that deal its London-based subsidiary pleaded guilty to
criminal wire fraud and the parent group entered a deferred
prosecution agreement to suspend criminal charges.
(Editing by David Goodman, Greg Mahlich)