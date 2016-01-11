* One woman and five men appear in court
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Jan 11 Six bankers were formally charged
in a British court on Monday with conspiring to manipulate
Euribor benchmark interest rates, while another five accused in
the case did not appear for the hearing.
The case involving 11 former Deutsche Bank,
Barclays and Societe Generale employees is
Britain's fourth prosecution of rate-fixing allegations since it
joined a global inquiry kick-started by U.S. regulators in 2008.
It is the first to cover allegations of manipulation of
Euribor, which ranks alongside the London Interbank Offered
Rate, Libor, as a key benchmark used to set terms for $450
trillion in securities worldwide.
Prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates' Court they had
learned only on Monday that four Germans and a Frenchman would
not attend the preliminary hearing in the case. The case was
referred to the higher-level Southwark Crown Court, where a
first hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
A lawyer for Joerg Vogt, one of the five who did not attend,
said her client was under no obligation to appear. A lawyer for
another, Ardalan Gharagozlou, declined to comment.
Lawyers for the other three "no-shows" - Andreas Hauschild,
Kai-Uwe Kappauf and Stephane Esper - did not immediately respond
to emails from Reuters seeking an explanation for why their
clients did not appear. All are Germans apart from Esper who is
French.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale declined to
comment. A spokeswoman for SocGen said in an emailed statement:
"The case relates to an individual who left the bank in 2009 and
not the bank itself. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings it
would be inappropriate to make any further comment."
Prosecutor James Waddington told the court the bankers who
did not attend had offered a variety of explanations for staying
away, including ongoing investigations in Germany.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said that the five, who were
foreigners located outside Britain, had a right not to appear in
response to the summons, and had not been made subject to any
extradition request.
The six who did appear - Christian Bittar, Colin
Bermingham, Philippe Moryoussef, Sisse Bohart, Achim Kraemer
and Carlo Palombo - were released on conditional bail.
Lawyers for Frenchman Bittar have said he would contest the
allegations. Lawyers for Italian-British national Palombo have
declined to comment. Representatives of Kraemer, a German,
Moryoussef, who is French, Bermingham, who is British and
Bohart, a Dane, did not respond to requests for comment.
Global investigations into the fixing of interest rate
benchmarks have so far culminated in banks and brokerages paying
about $9 billion in regulatory settlements, and more than 30
individuals being charged.
Euribor rates, like the similar Libor benchmarks, are
compiled from estimates that banks give of their cost of
borrowing. The latest case, like previous investigations,
focuses on accusations that bankers around the world
deliberately manipulated the benchmarks for profit.
The accused include former middle managers, traders and
Euribor rate submitters of six nationalities for the three
banks, resident in countries ranging from the United States to
Denmark and Singapore.
Bittar, a Singapore-based star trader who was once one of
Deutsche Bank's most profitable money markets managers, is being
represented by Alexander Cameron, brother of the British Prime
Minister, David Cameron. His bail was set at 1 million pounds,
while none of the others was ordered to pay more than 150,000.
