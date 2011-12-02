LONDON Dec 2 Errors made when the euro was
first created effectively doomed the single currency from the
start to the spiraling debt crisis it now finds itself in,
Jacques Delors, the man who laid much of the groundwork for its
introduction, said on Friday.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the former
European Commission president also accused European leaders of
doing "too little, too late," to support the single currency.
He spoke out on the day when France and Germany appeared to
be finding consensus that euro zone economies need to be bound
more closely together if the currency is to survive.
Delors said the crisis stems from "a fault in execution" by
the political leaders who oversaw the euro in its early days.
The 86-year-old Frenchman, who led the commission from
1985-95 and played a central role in the process that led to
its creation in 1999, said officials chose to turn a blind eye
to the weaknesses and imbalances of some member states'
economies.
"The finance ministers did not want to see anything
disagreeable which they would be forced to deal with," he
said.
In his first British newspaper interview for almost a
decade, Delors said that all European countries must share the
blame for the crisis.
"Everyone must examine their consciences," he said.
However, he singled out Germany for its strict insistence
that the European Central Bank must not support debt-stricken
members for fear of fueling inflation.
The euro's troubles spring from "a combination of the
stubbornness of the Germanic idea of monetary control and the
absence of a clear vision from all the other countries," he
added.
He also said he shared some of the concerns and expressed
by British politicians and economists about the currency before
it was created.
When "Anglo-Saxons" said that a single central bank and
currency without a single state would be inherently unstable,
"they had a point," the paper quoted him as saying.
In an October interview with French daily Le Monde, he said
European treaties should be modified to allow countries to be
kicked out of the currency.