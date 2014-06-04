LONDON, June 4 Euronext's London market
has been approved as a full exchange by Britain's financial
regulator, putting it on a level footing with rivals such as the
London Stock Exchange Group and BATS Chi-X Europe.
The pan-European exchanges group said on Wednesday its
London market had received Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE)
status from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
Registration as a full exchange means Euronext London can
compete more effectively with rivals for listings and business,
as some retail and institutional investors are restricted to
trading on fully regulated exchanges.
The approval comes as Euronext, which also operates bourses
in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, is expected to list on
three of its markets in an initial public offering later this
month that could value the company at more than 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion).
"With over 6 billion euros of equity securities traded daily
on our markets, Euronext London is a logical entry point for
international issuers wanting to access the deep liquidity found
within our market," Euronext Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti
said in a statement.
IntercontinentalExchange acquired NYSE Euronext in a $11
billion deal last year. The U.S. exchange group committed to
spinning off Euronext and has lined up a group of European
long-term investors to take a 33 percent stake in the firm on
its market debut.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)