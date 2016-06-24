AMSTERDAM, June 24 Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel said on Friday that Britain would remain an important market for the company and that it would continue to invest there even after the country's vote to leave the European Union.

In a statement, the company, which is heir to the bulk of one-time British industrial giant ICI, said it wanted to see stability and a clear timetable for settling future trade relationships between Britain and Europe.

"AkzoNobel respects the results of the referendum on EU membership, which was a decision for the British people to take," the company wrote.

