AMSTERDAM, June 24 Dutch chemicals maker
AkzoNobel said on Friday that Britain would remain an
important market for the company and that it would continue to
invest there even after the country's vote to leave the European
Union.
In a statement, the company, which is heir to the bulk of
one-time British industrial giant ICI, said it wanted to see
stability and a clear timetable for settling future trade
relationships between Britain and Europe.
"AkzoNobel respects the results of the referendum on EU
membership, which was a decision for the British people to
take," the company wrote.
