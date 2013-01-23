LONDON Jan 23 Leading British business figures
warned Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday that his plan
for an in-out referendum on the European Union membership was a
risky gamble that could damage the economy and throttle foreign
investment.
Speaking after Cameron's call for a vote by 2017, business
leaders in London and at the World Economic Forum in Davos said
Britain's $2.5 trillion economy would face uncertainty now that
its future position in the 27 country-bloc was in question.
"Having a referendum sometime between 2015 and 2018 creates
more uncertainty and we don't need that," Martin Sorrell, the
chief executive of the world's largest advertising group WPP
, said in Davos.
"If I'm looking at it from the point of WPP, it is not good
news," he said, of the group that employs 162,000 people across
110 countries. "This is a political decision. This is not an
economic decision. You added another reason why people will
postpone investment decisions."
Investors and CEO's worry that Cameron could fail to secure
a new settlement with the European Union, and that whether he
does or not, he is tied to a referendum that could see voters
demand an EU exit that would wreak havoc on trade ties.
"It's an extremely high risk strategy," said Phillip Souta,
director of Business for New Europe (BNE), a group formed by
companies to make the case for Britain to staying in the EU.
"If you have a full in-out referendum in 2017 then it is
impossible to ignore the uncertainty.
"You can't have your cake and eat it. You can't have this
full in-out referendum without risking potentially quite severe
damage to the British economy and people losing their jobs if
investment decisions aren't made in our favour."
In an attempt to counter rising anti-European sentiment in
Britain, leading business figures from Sorrell to Virgin Group's
Richard Branson have started to speak out about the
ramifications of Britain slipping out of the EU.
"I am deeply disturbed," Peter Sutherland, a former chairman
of BP, WTO director general and European Commissioner for
Ireland, told Reuters. "It's an appalling speech in my view."
"Seeking a new settlement for Britain is bound to create a
great deal of uncertainty, which is not good for business. It
will take years to negotiate, if there is one at all."
'BREXIT LIMBO'
Some business groups such as the Confederation of British
Industry, which speaks for some 240,000 businesses, and the
British Chambers of Commerce, which represents firms that employ
over five million people, said the threat of withdrawal would
give Cameron a strong hand in talks.
But they accept that the five year wait would increase
uncertainty and undermine investment in a Britain whose economy
is stagnating.
"Announcing plans for a referendum on British membership
puts the onus on the rest of Europe to take the Prime Minister
seriously," BCC Director General John Longworth said.
"However, the lengthy timescale for negotiation and
referendum must be shortened. Although EU membership is not the
biggest issue facing businesses in a world filled with
uncertainty, the prime minister must be mindful of the need for
pace and ambition."
Cameron says he is confidant he can persuade the other 26 EU
countries to allow Britain to renegotiate its membership terms,
and that as long as he gets the reforms he wants he will
campaign for Britain to stay in the bloc. After his speech, he
twice avoided a direct answer when asked if he would campaign
for Britain to exit the EU should he fail to secure the reforms.
"The policy is confused because he wants to present it as
in/out, wants to campaign for staying in, and then says he wants
to change the way the EU is run," Marc Ostwald, a fixed income
strategist at Monument Securities said.
"But the UK is just one of 27 members. The question on
everyone's lips is you may want that, but how do you get it?"
Many of the executives who have spoken on Europe say they
want to see the bloc reformed, but believe it is better to do so
from within the group than risk finding Britain on the outside.
Dropping out of the European Union could endanger the City
of London, Europe's most important financial centre.
"The single market is the EU's greatest asset and is of
crucial importance to the banking and financial services
industry in the UK," said BBA Chief Executive Anthony Browne,
the head of the trade association for the UK banking and
financial services sector.
"We are clear that we want the UK to remain an active
participant in the single market, helping to write the rules and
push for greater trade and economic growth."