LONDON Nov 1 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would listen to parliament after British lawmakers voted in favour of a real terms cut in the European Union budget, and reaffirmed his promise to use Britain's veto if necessary.

But he added that Britain was already taking a tough position on the EU budget - where it is pushing for a real terms freeze that would allow the 27-nation long-term spending plan to rise only in line with inflation.

"Of course, I will listen carefully to parliament but we should be absolutely clear that this government is taking the toughest approach to the EU budget of any government in this country's history," Cameron told reporters.

"If we don't get what I consider a good deal for Britain, I will have no hesitation in vetoing the multi-year financial package - it won't happen."

Wednesday's slim and non-binding defeat was Cameron's first significant parliamentary loss and saw the opposition Labour Party join forces with anti-EU rebels in the prime minister's Conservatives.

Cameron said he would "like to achieve a deal" in Brussels at a summit on Nov. 22-23 and bring it back to Britain's parliament for approval.