(Corrects to clarify that Britain's services sector accounts
for nearly 80 pct of economy, not financial services sector,
para 12)
* Businesses back Britain to stay in European Union -CBI
* But CBI says reforms needed to benefit Britain's economy
* Comments appear to back position of PM Cameron
* Assessing cost of leaving "formidably difficult" - NIESR
By William James and Shadi Bushra
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain must remain part of the
European Union, British business leaders said on Monday, but
they called on Prime Minister David Cameron to oppose the
"creeping extension of EU authority".
The comments from the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI) appear to endorse Cameron's position. The prime minister
says he wants to stay in the bloc but has pledged to renegotiate
Britain's EU membership terms and put the changes to voters in
an "in or out" referendum in 2017, if he is re-elected.
Divided public opinion over Europe poses one of the biggest
obstacles to Cameron winning a second term in 2015. He is under
pressure from Eurosceptic lawmakers in his ruling Conservatives
to stem the loss of support to the UK Independence Party (UKIP),
which calls for an immediate withdrawal from the EU.
A report by the CBI, which speaks for about 240,000
businesses, laid out its position on Britain's role in the
European Union.
"British business is unequivocal; the single market is
fundamental to our future," said CBI Director-General John
Cridland, adding that the bloc gives Britain access to a 500
million-person market and helps it win foreign investment.
"But the EU isn't perfect and there is growing unease about
the creeping extension of EU authority. Europe has to become
more open, competitive and outward looking," he said.
Cameron has yet to specify which areas he want to focus on
for reform.
"MISSION CREEP"
The macroeconomic think-tank NIESR said on Monday that there
was a lack of adequate analysis to help inform voters on the
economic consequences of Britain pulling out of the EU.
NIESR's director Jonathan Portes said producing such work
would be a formidably difficult task, but highlighted the risk
that Britain's large financial services sector would suffer, and
that external investment could be "seriously damaged".
The CBI said Europe needed a moratorium on new legislation
in specific fields such as employment law, and to cut back on
"lifestyle rules" governing areas like diet and gambling where
it accused the European Commission of "mission creep".
It said the EU needed to tie up trade agreements with large
markets such as the United States and Japan, estimating they
could provide access to new markets worth $23 trillion. It also
urged more focus on trade with emerging markets.
The single European market must also be opened up further,
the CBI said. The report singled out the services sector for
improvement, saying country-by country differences in the way
professions were regulated was preventing many from working
across borders. Britain's services sector accounts for nearly 80
percent of the country's economy.
To achieve these goals, Britain should seek a stronger voice
in EU negotiations by sending ministers to meet European
counterparts more often and making sure British experts were
encouraged to work in Europe, the report said.
The CBI analysed existing studies to estimate that EU
membership contributes between 62 and 78 billion pounds to
Britain's economic output per year.
