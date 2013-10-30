LONDON Oct 30 A vast majority of senior
financial services executives want Britain to stay in the
European Union but said reform is needed to cut the amount of
regulation, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
CityUK, which champions Britain's financial industry, said
an independent survey of 101 UK-based chief executives, chairmen
and other senior officials at finance firms showed 84 percent
wanted Britain to remain a member of the EU and 94 percent
recognised the value of staying in the single market.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the
terms of Britain's EU membership and hold an "in/out" referendum
if re-elected in 2015, prompting fears it could drop out of the
club it joined in 1973.
There is strong support in London, Europe's dominant
financial centre, to stay in the EU and the head of the City of
London last month said a UK exit could prompt an exodus of
international banks and hurt the industry, which makes up about
a tenth of Britain's gross domestic product.
CityUK said 65 percent of those in its survey said
regulatory change was one of the most significant challenges to
their business and more than half viewed the volume of EU
regulation as one of their biggest hurdles.
It said eight out of ten said staying in the EU was the best
option for the competitiveness of the UK as a financial centre.
"Our research has shown that the benefits of EU membership
are numerous for our respondents, not least in the gains we make
from trade, increased competition, and by providing access to
the world's largest market," said James Nixon, CityUK's chief
economist.