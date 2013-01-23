PARIS Jan 23 France believes Britain has many
advantages to offer the European Union but if it chose to leave
the bloc, Paris would not stand in its way, Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is due later to give
Britons a straight referendum choice on whether to stay in the
European Union or leave, provided he wins an election in 2015.
Speaking on French radio, Fabius said Britain had "positive
points" to offer Europe, but added that he had told a recent
meeting with British businessmen: "If Britain wants to leave
Europe we will roll out the red carpet for you."
The comment is a jibe on much-reported remarks by Cameron
last year in which he offered to "roll out the red carpet" to
French firms wishing to avoid high French corporate taxes by
re-basing to Britain.
Fabius repeated France's view that there could be no "Europe
a la carte" in which a country picked which rules applied to it.
"Imagine we are a football club. You join the football club
- but once you are in, you cannot say 'Let's play rugby'," he
added.