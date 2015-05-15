LONDON May 15 Britain wants to reach a new
settlement with the European Union as fast as possible, Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who won an outright majority
in a general election last week, has pledged to renegotiate
Britain's ties with Europe before giving voters an in-out
referendum on EU membership by the end of 2017.
Hammond, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO
foreign ministers in Turkey, made clear that change to the
bloc's founding treaties, which is opposed by some EU leaders,
was not, in itself, a political goal for his Conservative
government.
He said the timing of the renegotiation would depend
"entirely on our partners", the FT reported.
"If they enthusiastically embrace the agenda
...we would move as fast as possible," he said.
The FT said one option could see EU leaders issuing a
decision that has binding force under international law but in
effect postdates treaty change.
"That is how I want this process to end up: a good package
of reforms; a 'yes' vote; and a step change in the way the
relationship works, with Britain being really engaged and a loud
voice in the union," Hammond said.
Hammond said he aimed to support the campaign for keeping
Britain in the EU.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)