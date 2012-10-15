* Britain expected to pull out of EU measures on policing
* Conservatives risk rift with coalition partners
* Minister: UK should threaten to leave EU if it can't
reclaim powers
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 15 Prime Minister David Cameron has
ditched EU policing rules and allowed a close ally to float the
idea of Britain quitting the bloc altogether, taking on Brussels
in a gamble that has proved the undoing of predecessors.
The salvoes against Europe could prove popular with voters
but dangerous for Cameron - exposing discord both within his
historically fractious Conservative Party and between it and its
junior coalition partners, the pro-Europe Liberal Democrats.
The moves have been greeted enthusiastically by the powerful
right-wing press, while a senior Lib-Dem accused the
Conservatives, also known as Tories, of "petulant posturing".
The island nation of Britain has been cool towards the EU
for generations, staying out of both the euro common currency
and the Schengen borderless zone.
But fights over Europe have also been politically lethal to
a succession of Conservative leaders, ever since the party took
Britain into Europe in 1973.
It is not the first time Cameron has crossed swords with
Brussels - last year he vetoed an EU austerity treaty that would
have applied only to countries using the euro; they were forced
to adopt the treaty without Britain.
But more often than not he has sought to avoid clashes over
Europe, aware of the damage the issue has wrought on the careers
of other Conservative leaders, including his heroine Margaret
Thatcher, brought down by party colleagues in 1990.
He has said he wants to renegotiate Britain's relationship
with Europe, but does not want to abandon its biggest trading
partner at a time of recession and painful public spending cuts.
However, the Conservatives are trailing ahead of an election
due in 2015, and need to rally their activists and win voters
from the small but growing anti-EU UK Independence Party.
Letting anti-Europe politicians speak out from within the
government could help that goal.
EMBOLDENED
The euro zone debt crisis has emboldened the Conservatives'
anti-European wing, which is agitating for Britain to use the
crisis in Brussels to win back a range of powers or even leave
the 27-nation union altogether.
The government set out plans on Monday to ditch 130 EU
measures on law and policing, using "opt-out" powers negotiated
by the previous administration.
The policing measures include European Arrest Warrant
system, which helps European countries transfer suspects across
borders by making extradition largely automatic. The Lib Dems
support the arrangement and say it helps fight crime.
Liberal Democrat Matthew Oakeshott, a member of the House of
Lords, Britain's upper house, accused the Conservatives of
"petulant posturing" over Europe and said it was "red meat to
the rabid anti-Europeans on the Tory right".
One of Cameron's closest allies, Education Secretary Michael
Gove, was quoted in the right-wing Mail on Sunday as telling
"friends" it was time for Britain to take a tougher line with
Brussels and threaten to quit the EU if it does not get its way.
"We have to tell them if they don't return some of the
important powers they have snaffled from us, we will leave," the
Mail quoted a source as saying of Gove's views, typical British
newspaper code for an authorised off-the-record briefing.
Gove's spokesman declined to comment, but other
Conservatives defended the remarks attributed to him.
"The point that Michael is reflecting and many of us feel is
that we are not satisfied with the current relationship between
the EU and the United Kingdom," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond
told the BBC on Sunday. "The balance of competencies is not
right and the mood has changed."
A YouGov poll in the Sunday Times newspaper put support for
the Conservatives at 33 percent, ten points behind the
opposition Labour Party.
Asked how they would vote in a hypothetical referendum on
Britain's EU membership, 48 percent said they would choose to
leave, 31 percent would stay and 21 percent were unsure or would
not vote.
Cameron has opposed an "in/out" referendum, preferring to
talk about a vote on a renegotiated role for Britain in Europe.
The prime minister said last week it was time to review the
balance of powers, but it would be wrong to leave the EU when
the UK economy is still mired in a recession.