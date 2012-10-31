* Tough EU budget talks expected next month

* Non-binding UK parliament vote expected on British stance

* Cameron under pressure to push for budget cut

LONDON, Oct 31 Britain would prefer to see a real terms decrease in the European Union's budget, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, adding further tension to what are expected to be fraught talks on EU spending next month.

Cameron, who is currently demanding a real terms freeze in the 2014-2020 EU budget which would see it rise in line with inflation, has come under pressure at home to accept nothing less than a real terms cut in the budget.

"Ideally, we would like to see a cut in the EU budget, but we do not decide the EU budget, that is decided by negotiation with the 27 EU countries," the spokesman told reporters.

European leaders meet on Nov. 22-23 to attempt to reach agreement on the seven-year budget, and several are expected to push for spending restraint, given tough economic conditions in Europe and shrinking national budgets.

London, a net contributor to the EU budget, has been among the most vocal in calling for reduced spending, but net recipients such as Poland are expected to fight hard to protect the budget.

Britain's parliament will debate and then take a non-binding vote later on Wednesday on the country's stance in the EU budget talks which could put further pressure on Cameron to stand his ground in Brussels.

Several members of Cameron's own Conservative Party are expected to rebel against the prime minister's call for a freeze, and instead join forces with the Labour opposition party and demand a real terms cut.

The prime minister's spokesman left the door open to whether the result of the vote would sway Cameron's negotiating position in the talks.

"Let's see what is said in the debate this afternoon," the spokesman said.