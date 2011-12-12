LONDON Dec 12 Britain will look carefully at any attempt by European nations to use European Union institutions in a pact aimed at solving the euro zone debt crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

Asked if Britain was opposed to the use of EU bodies to oversee an agreement which Cameron did not sign up to last week, the spokesman told reporters:

"What we need to be very clear about is that nothing will happen which will undermine in any way the integrity of the single market.

"There are issues that are raised by this, about institutions serving two masters, the euro zone and the European Union, and we need to look at those issues very carefully."

He said Britain stood by its objectives from last week's talks, seeking to ensure a level playing field for its powerful financial services industry and still wanting to implement its own banking reforms.