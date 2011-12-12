LONDON Dec 12 Britain will look carefully
at any attempt by European nations to use European Union
institutions in a pact aimed at solving the euro zone debt
crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Monday.
Asked if Britain was opposed to the use of EU bodies to
oversee an agreement which Cameron did not sign up to last week,
the spokesman told reporters:
"What we need to be very clear about is that nothing will
happen which will undermine in any way the integrity of the
single market.
"There are issues that are raised by this, about
institutions serving two masters, the euro zone and the European
Union, and we need to look at those issues very carefully."
He said Britain stood by its objectives from last week's
talks, seeking to ensure a level playing field for its powerful
financial services industry and still wanting to implement its
own banking reforms.