By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, May 7 Britain should leave the European
Union because Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to claw back
powers from Brussels is doomed, former finance minister Nigel
Lawson said on Monday.
Lawson's intervention piles pressure on Cameron just days
after his Conservative Party was shaken in local elections by
the surging anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP).
Cameron came to power in a coalition government in 2010 with
a plea to his party to "stop banging on about Europe", an issue
that has divided the Conservatives for decades and helped bring
down two of his predecessors, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.
But his promise in January to renegotiate the terms of
Britain's EU membership and to hold an "in-out" referendum if he
is re-elected in 2015 has failed to stop party squabbling over
Europe or halt UKIP's rise.
Lawson, who served as Thatcher's finance minister from 1983
to 1989, is the most senior member of Cameron's Conservative
Party to call for Britain to withdraw from the EU.
Cameron's attempts to repatriate powers from Brussels would
probably only secure "inconsequential" results, Lawson said,
echoing warnings from France and Germany.
Britain would be better off outside a 27-nation bloc that
has become a "bureaucratic monstrosity", he wrote in Monday's
Times newspaper.
"I strongly suspect that there would be a positive economic
advantage to the UK in leaving the single market," Lawson wrote
in an article that stirred memories of a Conservative civil war
over Europe that raged for large parts of the 1980s and 1990s.
"In my judgment the economic gains would substantially
outweigh the costs."
Lawson, who voted to stay inside the EU's forerunner in
Britain's last referendum on Europe in 1975, said the euro zone
debt crisis had fundamentally changed the EU and he would choose
to leave if another vote is held.
Some Conservatives have called on Cameron to bring forward
legislation enshrining his referendum pledge in law from the
next parliament to this one.
BREXIT?
Both sides on the debate over Britain's EU future have been
setting out their stalls since Cameron's referendum pledge in
January.
More than 500 business leaders backed Cameron's
renegotiation policy in April, saying a new, looser relationship
with Europe would boost the British economy. Others fear the
referendum pledge has created years of dangerous uncertainty
that will deter foreign investment in Britain and upset allies
in the EU, Britain's biggest trading partner.
Cameron, trailing in the polls by around 10 points, supports
Britain's continued membership of a club it joined at the third
attempt in 1973.
Responding to Lawson's article, Cameron's spokesman said the
prime minister wants the EU must change and "wake up to the
modern world of competition".
"Europe has to reform," his office said in a statement. "But
our continued membership must have the consent of the British
people, which is why the PM has set out a clear timetable on
this issue."