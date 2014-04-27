* All exit scenarios are bad for business, it says
* "Brexit" worry increasing among UK financial bosses
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, April 28 A British exit from the
European Union could wreck London's position as the only
financial centre to rival New York and isolate the country's
economy, research ordered by a lobby group for banks and money
managers showed.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the
terms of Britain's EU membership and hold an "in-out" referendum
by the end of 2017 if his Conservatives win a 2015 national
election.
But many of the most powerful banks, insurers and money
managers in the City of London are increasingly concerned that
Cameron's gamble could allow the country's $2.5 trillion
economy, the world's sixth largest, to slip out of the EU.
TheCityUK, whose members include asset managers, banks,
insurance and accountancy firms, warned that Britain outside the
EU would be shorn of influence, less attractive to investors and
vulnerable to regulations over which London had no influence.
"This is yet more powerful evidence that the UK pulling out
of the EU is the very last thing our country needs. It will kill
our hard earned recovery ... We will be left isolated in the
margins and our future prosperity will be limited for
generations," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander
will say in a speech on Monday, according to advance extracts.
"This rigorous and in depth work clearly shows that leaving
the EU will lead to higher prices, higher unemployment, lower
growth and lower real wages," Alexander, a member of pro-EU
junior coalition party the Liberal Democrats, will say.
London dominates the $5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market, trading twice as many dollars as the United States and
more than twice as many euros as the entire euro zone, according
to the lobby group.
"Continued EU membership is essential to this country's
economic wellbeing," said Gerry Grimstone, Chairman of TheCityUK
group. "Our research clearly shows that leaving the EU would
seriously damage economic growth and jobs in the UK."
A growing number of banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citi and
JPMorgan, have warned a "Brexit" could hurt London's position.
Opponents of the EU say Britain would do better to trade
with the world from outside the bloc. Opinion polls show voters
are split on the issue, with 40 percent wanting to remain in the
EU and about the same proportion saying they would opt to leave.
Law firm Clifford Chance said its research showed that under
five possible scenarios for Britain leaving the European Union,
the financial services sector - which accounts for about a 10th
of Brtain's gross domestic product - would be harmed.
"The success of the UK financial services industry is to a
large extent built on EU Internal Market legislation. To abandon
this for some untried, unknown and unpredictable alternative
would carry very significant risks," said Malcolm Sweeting, a
senior partner of Clifford Chance.
"The UK is a powerful player in the EU and should retain the
capacity to push for reform as a member," he said.
While Cameron has pledged to hold a referendum if he wins in
2015, the opposition Labour Party has said any Labour government
would be unlikely to hold such a vote this decade.
