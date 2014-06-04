PARIS, June 4 Former French Prime Minister and
fervent EU advocate Michel Rocard accused Britain on Wednesday
of having only joined the European Union to serve its commercial
interests, telling it to leave before it caused further damage.
The comments by the 83-year-old Rocard came as Britain leads
opposition to the bid of former Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker to run the European Commission, a post for
which he has backing from a number of EU members including
Germany.
"Between you and us, the continental Europeans, there is a
disagreement that is turning ugly," Rocard wrote in an
commentary published in Le Monde newspaper.
"Europe is dying from it," he said.
The Socialist Rocard has been a backer of closer European
integration since the bloc's founding in the decade after World
War Two and spent 15 years as a member of European parliament
after leaving French politics in 1997.
Britain - which joined the then European Economic Community
(EEC) in 1973 after France's General Charles de Gaulle had
resisted a previous attempt to enter the bloc - has long been
accused by some of the zone's founder members of seeking to slow
down European political union.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, under pressure from
anti-EU hardliners in his party, has agreed to hold a referendum
in 2017 on whether his country remains a member of the EU. In
the interim he has said his aim is to renegotiate the terms of
Britain's membership.
Cameron has publicly opposed the nomination of Juncker,
whose European People's Party won European Parliament elections
in May, as president of the bloc's executive arm. France said
before the election that the leading candidate of whichever
party won the vote should be put forward for the job.
Britain has dismissed a report in Germany's Der Spiegel
magazine that Cameron threatened at an EU summit last week to
bring forward a referendum on British membership of the EU if
Juncker became Commission president.
But Rocard accused Cameron of "pretending" to want to leave
the European Union and of provoking disorder in order to serve
the interest of Britain's banks.
"So leave, then, before you destroy everything, "Rocard
wrote. "There was a time when being British was synonymous with
elegance. Let us rebuild Europe. Regain your elegance and you
will regain our esteem."
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur;
editing by Mark John)