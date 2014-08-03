LONDON Aug 3 The mayor of London, Boris
Johnson, will call for reform of the European Union in a speech
on Wednesday and back a report by his economic adviser that says
leaving the EU is a "viable option" for Britain if it cannot
change, a newspaper reported.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to
renegotiate Britain's relationship with the EU ahead of a
referendum on membership by 2017 if his Conservatives win a
national election next year.
Johnson, often touted as a potential future Conservative
leader, is set to outline how Britain should renegotiate its
relationship with the EU, the Sunday Telegraph said.
It said Johnson would back a report by his chief economic
advisor Gerard Lyons into the future of the capital's economy
which shows leaving the 28-member EU would not leave Britain
significantly worse off.
"Britain can only achieve meaningful EU reform if it's
serious about leaving," Lyons was quoted in the Telegraph as
saying. "Our detailed study shows it's definitely a viable
option for the UK to be outside the EU."
While British business lobbies have said the EU needs
reform, many are worried an EU exit may close British businesses
off from the 500 million person single market.
The prospect of Britain quitting the club it joined in 1973
also worries many in the City of London, the financial centre
that accounts for roughly one-tenth of the British economy,
because it would lose out were trading to move to Frankfurt or
elsewhere.
Lyons' report estimates the British capital's gross domestic
product would grow to 640 billion pounds ($1.08 trillion) by
2034, from 350 billion pounds now, if Britain stayed in a
reformed EU and adopted policies encouraging more trade with the
world's fast-growing markets.
If Britain left the EU and pursued its own trade-friendly
policies however, the London economy would still grow to 615
billion pounds over the same period, the report will say,
according to the newspaper.
"These numbers demonstrate that, while securing significant
EU reforms produces the best outcome for London and the broader
UK, leaving the EU and pursuing our own trade reforms is far
better than the status quo," Lyons said.
Last week the Financial Times reported that incoming
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was
considering an EU financial services directorate charged with
regulating the London financial markets. That is a move some
London-based banks fear will tilt EU financial policy towards
the euro zone.
($1 = 0.5946 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Susan Fenton)