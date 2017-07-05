FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely to finish on time
July 5, 2017

Norway PM says Brexit talks unlikely to finish on time

1 Min Read

KONGSBERG, Norway, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union are unlikely to finish on time in early 2019, and temporary measures may be needed before a final agreement is reached, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of non-EU Norway said on Wednesday.

"I think most people realise that all the details won't be complete, so there will be many temporary solutions needed," Solberg told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

The Nordic country is closely following the divorce talks, as the outcome will heavily influence its own future relationship with Britain, its single biggest trading partner. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)

