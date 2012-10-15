LONDON Oct 15 Britain will pull out of a swathe of European Union law and order legislation, the government said on Monday, in a move likely to appease an influential anti-EU wing of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party.

"The government's current thinking is that we will opt out," interior minister Theresa May told parliament.

Britain has until June 2014 to drop more than 130 EU justice measures, including the European arrest warrant, in a deal agreed under the Lisbon Treaty in 2007.

Once formally opted out of the legislation, Britain must then ask the EU to allow it to opt back into any individual measures it wants to adopt.