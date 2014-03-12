* Labour promises EU vote if more powers shift to Brussels
* Miliband says such a move is unlikely in next parliament
* Cameron has promised in/out EU vote by the end of 2017
* EU needs to do more on economy, immigration - Miliband
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 12 A future Labour government
would only hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union before 2020 if more powers were transferred to
Brussels, party leader Ed Miliband will say Wednesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to try to reach a
new settlement with the EU before holding an in/out referendum
by the end of 2017, provided he wins the May 2015 election.
But Miliband's calibrated referendum pledge means that if
the opposition Labour wins power in 2015, or if it has to share
power with the Liberal Democrats, there would be little prospect
of a vote on Britain's EU membership this decade.
"I am announcing that the next Labour government will
legislate for a new lock: there would be no transfer of powers
from the UK to the EU without a referendum on our continued
membership of the EU," Miliband wrote in the Financial Times.
"There are no current proposals - from either the EU or any
member state - for a further transfer of powers from Britain,"
he said. "It is unlikely there will be any such proposals in the
next parliament."
By offering the prospect of a distant referendum, Miliband
is trying to weaken Cameron's charge that Labour is afraid of
giving British voters the chance to have their say on Europe and
also to underscore the risks of Cameron's strategy which some
investors fear could allow Britain to slip out of the EU.
Miliband, whose party currently leads in opinion polls, said
Cameron's "arbitrary" timetable for an EU vote would distract
from dealing with Britain's economic challenges and that Cameron
had no support in European capitals for his renegotiation.
Cameron, who is under pressure from eurosceptics in his
Conservative party and the anti-EU UK Independence Party, says
Britain can reshape its EU ties, though he has so far garnered
only limited backing for his plans among fellow leaders.
Miliband said Cameron's Conservative party's "damaging
obsession" with Europe was spooking businesses while the Labour
party wanted to work for reform from within the 28-member bloc.
"Britain's future lies in the EU," Miliband said.
'BRITAIN IN EUROPE'
Miliband used the waving of Europe's
azure-and-golden-starred-flag by some Ukrainian protesters in
Kiev to argue that voters should not forget the European Union
symbolised peace and prosperity for many after centuries of
European strife.
But the 44-year-old Labour leader also cautioned that the
EU's reputation was at a low ebb: He said EU leaders should do
more to build a better economy and address voter anxiety over
immigration.
"If Britain's future in Europe is to be secured, Europe
needs to work better for Britain," he wrote in the FT article.
"Britain needs to work more effectively for change within the
EU."
"Europe should also do more to address anxieties about
immigration," Miliband said, adding that there was considerable
voter concern that "the EU is intent on an inexorable drive to
an ever closer union."
Opinion polls show about 40 percent of British voters want
to stay in the EU while about the same proportion want to leave,
though polls also show widespread hostility to immigration and
dissatisfaction with established political parties.
Miliband said that a Labour government would find it
considerably easier to achieve reform inside the EU without
having to attempt to convince 27 other EU member states to
rewrite a European treaty.
He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU's most
powerful leader, had refused to support Cameron's plans for
fundamental European reform during a visit to London last month.
Merkel, who has said that she wants Britain to stay in the
EU, does favour some EU treaty change. But she sees treaty
change as much more limited in scope than Cameron and as a way
of deepening euro zone integration.
"She explained that he needs unanimous backing to get a new
treaty. It is clear he has none," Miliband said.