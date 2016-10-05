LONDON Oct 5 Insurance market Lloyd's of London chairman John Nelson said on Wednesday he hoped the UK government could keep access to the European single market.

Responding to Prime Minister Theresa May's comment that Britain was likely to invoke Article 50, triggering the process for the country to leave the European Union, by March 2017, Nelson said in a statement:

"I speak for many in the financial services industry both in the UK and within the EU when I say that in the months ahead I hope the Government is able to secure the access to the single market that has helped London become the world's financial centre."

Nelson told Reuters last month Lloyd's of London would have a plan ready to move some business to the EU by the time Article 50 is triggered, if Britain loses its access to the single European market.

