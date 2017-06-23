(Refiles to make clear in 5th paragraph that Bats Europe is a
also a stock exchange)
* Spike in FTSE 100 is mostly caused by sterling slide
* Safe haven gilts in demand, 10-year yields down 33 bps
* Uncertain politics, BoE outlook clouds picture
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 23 UK-based investors who bought
shares on the country's main stock index the day after the
Brexit vote one year ago could be forgiven for wondering what
the fuss is all about. Foreign investors could tell them.
While the main FTSE 100 index has risen 17 percent
over the 12 months since Britain voted to leave the European
Union, this has been driven almost exclusively by a fall in
sterling. In dollar terms, British stocks have underperformed
every developed index in the world.
Even at the level of British equity sectors, the picture is
similar: companies earning sterling - down 14.3 percent against
the dollar and 13.2 percent against the euro since the
June 23, 2016 vote - have underperformed dollar earners.
The worst performers are telecoms and
utilities <.MIGB0UT00PGB >, both focused on the British economy.
Top of the pile are materials companies, which
include dollar-earning miners. They have outperformed the MSCI
UK index.
Data from Bats Europe, a stock exchange and index provider,
shows that FTSE-listed companies that generate a large portion
of their revenues from the UK are actually flat, whereas those
with a high percentage of revenues from abroad are up 26
percent.
KEEPING SAFE
Another clear winner has been British government debt, a
low-risk investment sought in uncertain times.
The yield on 10-year gilts, which moves inversely to price,
has dropped by a quarter over the past year while German and
U.S. equivalents have risen.
"Gilts will outperform as growth will ultimately disappoint
and increase the risk of a harder Brexit outcome," said Morgan
Stanley market strategist Andrew Sheets.
In dollar terms, the 4.2 percent returns on gilts is still
better than those on both U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
Brexit negotiations began this week, against the backdrop of
political uncertainty, with British Prime Minister Theresa May
trying to forge a deal with a small Northern Ireland party to
prop up her minority government after the June 8 snap election
delivered a hung parliament.
The picture is further clouded by an apparent split in
opinion at the Bank of England on the future path for rates.
Three British rate-setters said earlier this month that
rates should start to rise for the first time in a decade, but
BoE Governor Mark Carney doused speculation this week that he
might soon back this view.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Toby Chopra)