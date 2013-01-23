BERLIN Jan 23 The European Union and Britain
must be prepared to make compromises, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Wednesday after British Prime Minister David
Cameron demanded a radical reform of the EU and a referendum on
UK membership.
"Germany, and I personally, want Britain to be an important
part and an active member of the European Union," Merkel told
reporters.
"We are prepared to talk about British wishes but we must
always bear in mind that other countries have different wishes
and we must find a fair compromise. We will talk intensively
with Britain about its individual ideas but that has some time
over the months ahead," said Merkel.