LONDON, March 23 Campaigners wanting to keep Britain in the European Union have seen their lead over the rival 'out' campaign shrink to the narrowest since the May 2015 national election, polling firm ComRes said on Wednesday.

The telephone poll of 1,002 people, conducted for ITV News before Tuesday's attacks in Brussels, showed support for staying in the EU at 48 percent, while support for leaving stood at 41 percent and 11 percent of people said they did not know how to respond.

The seven-point lead for 'remain' compared with an eight-point advantage seen in a ComRes/ITV poll in February. Another recent ComRes poll had given the 'remain' camp a 12-point lead. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)