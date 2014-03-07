LONDON, March 7 The bulk of investors in
Britain's 53 billion pound ($90 billion) commercial property
market are opposed to the country leaving the European Union as
it could force business tenants to re-evaluate their British
presence, according to a survey.
Over 60 percent of 387 investors - including some of the
largest sovereign wealth funds and insurers across Europe and
North America - surveyed by property consultant CBRE Group
said leaving the EU would make Britain a less attractive
place to buy commercial property.
"The UK outside the EU would potentially clearly lose some
of the benefits and advantages of being part of the EU free
trade bloc," said Peter Damesick, chairman of CBRE's European
research team.
He said investors were worried that an exit could lead
international businesses to re-evalaute how much of their
European activity they wanted to retain in Britain, the region's
largest property investment market.
"Ultimately that's going to feed through to the strengthened
diversity of property demand in the UK commercial property
market and on that basis that would be a concern to investors,"
he said.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the
terms of Britain's membership of the 28-country EU bloc and hold
an "in-out" referendum if he is re-elected in 2015, stoking
concerns that the country could exit the group.
Many banks and money managers in London's financial district
have been growing more uncomfortable as the debate rolls on.
Britain's commercial property market, which saw 53 billion
pounds worth of deals agreed last year, is highly international
with about half of sales made to foreign buyers.
For the remaining respondents, 33 percent said it would make
no difference while 4 percent said it would make the UK more
attractive.