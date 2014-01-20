LONDON Jan 20 The leader of Britain's anti-EU
party appealed to the financial services industry on Monday to
back his campaign for a European Union exit, saying European
politicians "loathed and despised" London's dominance in the
sector.
Seeking to boost support for his party ahead of elections to
the European Parliament in May, Nigel Farage, the leader of the
UK Independence Party (UKIP), said Euro MPs were so hostile to
the British finance industry that the country would be better
off leaving the 28-nation bloc.
Within the European Parliament, "you'll find a solid wall of
hatred against everything the City of London stands for from
virtually everybody," Farage said during a panel debate.
"We are loathed and despised when it comes to financial
services."
Britain is taking legal action against EU institutions over
what it sees as potentially damaging regulation of the City of
London, but EU officials say their sole intention is to better
regulate financial activity and curb bankers' excesses.
UKIP holds no seats in the British parliament but its
anti-EU, anti-immigration stance has found popular support. It
has 13 seats in the European parliament and took a quarter of
the votes cast in local elections in May.
The party's rise has created a problem for Prime Minister
David Cameron, as it threatens to split his Conservative party's
vote at next year's national election, potentially depriving him
of outright victory. Pressure from eurosceptic Conservatives for
Cameron to adopt a tougher anti-EU stance also risks reopening
the internal rifts that contributed to the downfall of the
party's last two prime ministers.
Farage is keen to win over a banking sector which is
sceptical of the benefits of full EU withdrawal but in favour of
clawing back some regulatory control - a position similar to
Cameron's.
Farage, a flamboyant former metals trader, also told the
audience of bankers he believed sexism in the City was dead but
that female workers could be worth less to employers if they
chose to take time off to have babies.
UKIP was named as Britons' favourite political party in one
poll on Sunday, while a separate survey showed it is expected to
beat Cameron's Conservatives and push them into third place at
May's European elections.
Cameron has promised to try to renegotiate Britain's EU ties
and hold a referendum on EU membership if his party wins the
next election in 2015, and has said he would prefer his country
to remain inside a reformed EU.
The opposition Labour party, which polls show remains a
narrow favourite to win in 2015, does not favour a referendum.
Senior banking executives appear to overwhelmingly favour
renegotiation rather than EU withdrawal. A survey in October by
industry lobby group TheCityUK showed 84 percent of them wanted
Britain to remain part of the EU.
"I think care needs to be taken before giving up a
competitive advantage in search of something better," Chris
Cummings, TheCityUK's chief executive, said during Monday's
debate. "In brief, show me how I will be better placed to do
business, then we can talk."
