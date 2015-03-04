(Adds dropped word "infrastructure" in paragraph 7)
LONDON, March 4 Britain agreed to sell its 40
percent stake in the Eurostar rail link for 585 million pounds
($899.79 million) to a consortium comprising the Canadian public
pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and
the British asset manager Hermes.
The government announced the deal for its stake in the
high-speed rail link between Britain and continental Europe on
Wednesday following a competitive sale process begun in October
by finance minister George Osborne.
Osborne said the price tag had "exceeded expectations".
According to 2013/14 government accounts, the share capital
value of the stake was 325 million pounds. Investment bank UBS
advised the government on the sale.
The deal is part of a trend for institutional investors such
as pension funds and insurers to push into infrastructure
projects as they are squeezed by low interest rates globally.
Such investments are high-yielding and match the long-term
liabilities in pension and savings schemes, but a lack of
attractive schemes has pushed up prices. [ID: nL6N0UV1G3]
The finance ministry said it expected the deal to be
completed by the second quarter of 2015.
The consortium, Patina Rail LLP, will result in CDPQ, which
has an infrastructure investment portfolio valued at more than
10 billion Canadian dollars ($8.02 billion), owning a 30 percent
stake in Eurostar. Hermes Infrastructure, part of British-based
fund Hermes Investment Management, will take a 10 percent stake.
The sale is part of a national plan to raise 20 billion
pounds by selling off publicly owned assets to pay down
Britain's national debts and help rebalance the country's books.
The deal will generate an additional 172 million pounds for
the U.K. Treasury upon completion because Eurostar has agreed to
redeem the government's preference shares, a finance ministry
statement said.
The remaining 60 percent of Eurostar is held by French rail
operator SNCF, which has a 55 percent stake, and Belgian
national rail operator SNCB, which has a 5 percent stake.
Successful completion of the deal depends on regulatory
approval and existing shareholders not exercising their option
to acquire the British stake at a 15 percent premium, the
Treasury said.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
($1 = 1.2464 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by William James, William Schomberg and Nishant
Kumar; Editing by Larry King)