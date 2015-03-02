LONDON, March 2 Eurostar, the operator of
passenger trains between London and Paris, said that services
were disrupted on Monday due to the closure of part of the track
in Britain after a person was hit by a train.
"Eurostar trains are subject to delay and cancellation this
afternoon," the company said in a statement on its website.
The company said emergency services were attending the
incident in between Ashford International station and Ebbsfleet
International station in Kent and travel on the high-speed line
would resume when the track was re-opened.
Eurostar runs trains through the Channel Tunnel, operated by
Eurotunnel, connecting passengers between the British
and French capitals, and other cities including Brussels.
Earlier this year the temporary closure of the tunnel itself
due to smoke from a lorry caused significant disruption to
services.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)