BRUSSELS May 14 Finance minister George Osborne
on Monday blamed Britain's economic woes on turmoil in the euro
zone, defending the case for his government's austerity
programme.
"The euro zone crisis is having a real impact on growth
across the European continent, including Britain," Osborne said
before meeting European finance ministers in Brussels on
Tuesday.
His comments are likely to irritate fellow European
governments who are trying to stem a sovereign debt crisis.
Britain has put pressure on euro zone states to get on top
of their debt problems, but it refused to sign up to an EU wide
fiscal pact last year aimed at resolving the crisis.
"The British recovery has been damaged over the last two
years not by Britain getting a grip on its public finances but
by uncertainty in the eurozone," he said.
"It is that uncertainty, not austerity, that is doing the
real damage to the European recovery, and indeed the British
recovery."