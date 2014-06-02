LONDON, June 2 Startup pan-European share trading platform Aquis Exchange said on Monday it will begin trading equities from eight new markets later this month.

Aquis, which launched last November, said it will add the largest stocks from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland from June 26.

It already offers trading in British, French, Dutch and German stocks.

Founded by Alasdair Haynes, a former chief executive of rival exchange Chi-X, which now belongs to share market operator BATS Global Markets, Aquis wants to shake up European equities trading by introducing subscription-based pricing for market users modelled on the mobile phone market.

Instead of charging customers based on the value of trades like the main European exchanges, Aquis's users will pay a flat fee based on the number of trades they make.

"Since our launch late last year we have been steadily increasing volumes and bringing more Members on board," Haynes said. "We are confident that our subscription pricing model will continue to attract more participants." (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Holmes)