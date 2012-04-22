LONDON, April 22 Britain's opposition Labour
Party called on Sunday for fuller disclosure on how fund
managers vote on executive pay, as public anger over directors'
high salaries mounts ahead of the annual general meetings of the
UK's top companies.
Labour said that it had proposed an amendment to bring into
force powers contained in the 2006 Companies Act.
This would enable the government to require institutional
investors and fund managers to publish information on how they
exercise voting rights attached to shares in publicly listed
companies.
Under the current non-legally binding UK Stewardship Code,
institutional investors are required to publicly disclose their
voting records and, if they do not, to explain why.
However, Labour cited research from corporate governance
advisory firm PIRC which showed that only 15 percent of asset
management companies produced full disclosure statements on
their voting records at company annual shareholder meetings.
"Making fund managers disclose how they vote on issues will
mean the pensioner or the ordinary investor will be in a better
position to access information on how votes are cast in their
name on matters such as executive pay," Labour Business
Secretary Chuka Umunna said in a statement.
Both Labour and the ruling Conservative/Liberal Democrat
coalition government have sought to clamp down on
excessively-high corporate salaries, with all three parties
targeting the banking sector in particular.
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron in January
promised legislation this year to tackle excessive executive
pay. Many people in the UK are struggling with wage cuts and
unemployment while top company directors still get multi-million
pound pay packages.
British bank Barclays holds its annual shareholder
meeting on April 27, followed by rivals HSBC, Standard
Chartered and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds in May.
Barclays tweaked its bonus scheme last week following
resistance from investors to its original proposals, but many
investors are still angry that many banks have continued to pay
high salaries despite falling share prices and weak results.