* Top bosses' pay has leapt over the past decade
* Last year they took 0.58 pct of their firms' profits
* Figure was just 0.1 pct a decade ago - Reuters analysis
* Shareholders increasingly raising their concerns at AGMs
* But most companies deny there is a problem with pay
* GRAPHIC - CEO pay at biggest UK firms: tmsnrt.rs/23s7Hgn
By Tom Bergin, Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, May 6 Chief executives at Britain's
largest companies had a pay cut last year. But profits fell
further, ensuring a decade-long trend of bosses taking a rising
share of corporate profits continued.
The average pay for chief executives of a company in the
blue chip FTSE 100 index was 5.23 million pounds ($7.6
million)last year, down from 5.36 million in 2014, a Reuters
examination of corporate filings shows.
However, FTSE 100 profits fell over 40 percent, helping to
lift CEOs' earnings to the equivalent of 0.58 percent of their
companies' total profits for the year, from 0.32 percent in
2014.
This represents a leap over the past decade. In 2005, CEO
compensation, including pensions and share awards, was just 0.1
percent of pre-tax earnings, the Reuters analysis of annual
reports over the period shows.
Rapid growth in executive pay has long drawn criticism from
some politicians and media headlines denouncing corporate "fat
cats". Now shareholders are increasingly raising their concerns,
notably over a bumper deal for BP Plc's boss Bob Dudley
as the oil giant reported its biggest ever annual loss.
Measured against share prices, the balance of gains and
losses has also tipped in CEOs' favour.
The FTSE 100 index dropped around five percent last year but
CEO pay at the component stocks fell only 2 percent. Between
2005 and the end of 2015, the index gained almost 30 percent,
while CEO pay doubled at the 87 current FTSE companies where
comparable data is available.
Executive pay consultants say UK packages are well above
continental European levels but fall short of those in the
United States.
Most companies deny there is a problem with pay. They say
they have responded to investors' demands to link packages to
performance, limiting fixed payouts including pension
contributions. Any apparent lack of correlation with profits or
share price is often due to market spikes, broader economic
trends or one-off events, they say.
INVESTOR ANGER
In recent weeks, investors have expressed their anger at
annual general meetings.
Over half of BP shareholders voted against Dudley's $20
million pay deal for 2015, a year when the company lost $6.5
billion. The vote was not binding but the company said it will
consult investors on future pay deals.
BP said Dudley's pay partly reflected the fact that he hit
targets including safety goals, while the loss reflected low oil
prices and legal settlements related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, which occurred before he became CEO.
Pay campaigners and governance groups have also criticised a
70 million pound package for WPP chief Martin Sorrell before the
world's biggest advertising company holds its AGM next month.
WPP said the payout was linked to a share plan which
required Sorrell to agree not to sell some of his shares in the
company for five years. This exposed him to considerable
financial risk, a spokesman said.
Some pay experts say the Reuters data shows a fundamental
shift in value from investors to bosses.
"Shareholders really need to be concerned," said David
Pitt-Watson, Executive Fellow of Finance at the London Business
School and an adviser to insurer Aviva.
"If you're getting statistics where you're seeing a hugely
greater proportion of the profits of a company going out to one
individual ... then that's something that needs to give you a
greater worry," added Pitt-Watson, who was previously a board
member of Hermes Fund Managers.
NO BACK-SCRATCHING
The recent voting against pay plans is not new. During the
"shareholder spring" of 2012, investors - who had historically
used their advisory votes to back management overwhelmingly on
the issue - voted in large numbers against remuneration schemes.
This prompted some companies to amend their policies.
CEO pay is usually set by a company's remuneration
committee, which typically comprises three non-executive
directors.
Critics say such "remcos" are often made up of people with
links to the CEO, sitting or former CEOs of other companies, or
others who are predisposed to pay bosses a lot of money.
Louise Patten, head of the remuneration committee at FTSE
100-listed shopping centre operator Intu Properties,
denied she and her peers were "old chums, back-scratching" the
CEO.
"There are some outliers but I think, generally speaking,
the system works. Remcos think about remuneration a lot and
whether we have the right strategic drivers," she told Reuters
on the sidelines of Intu's AGM.
Patten said the aim was to ensure alignment between
remuneration and shareholder returns so that bosses had a strong
incentive to do their job well. The proportion of profits that
went to the CEO wasn't usually a focus for remuneration
committees, with other measures such as relative performance
against peers or share price being more important.
But even some company insiders question whether the split of
rewards is fair.
"A lot of shareholders have got concerns about the direction
of travel of executive pay. I share those concerns in some
measure," Philip Hampton, chairman of GlaxoSmithKline,
told the drugmaker's AGM this week.
"Sometimes, maybe even frequently, it is not easy to see the
linkage between the shareholder experience and the executive
remuneration," said Hampton, a past chairman of the Royal Bank
of Scotland and retailer J Sainsbury Plc.
SHARE AWARDS
Not every element of remuneration has risen over the years.
While seven figure pension contributions were common in 2005,
the abolition of defined benefit plans and the introduction of
caps has reduced the cost to shareholders of executive pensions.
Yet the expansion of share-based rewards has more than made
up for this and largely explained the doubling of pay in a
decade.
Some corporate leaders say CEOs may also be effectively
charging more for their services because shareholders have been
given a greater ability to get rid of them.
But some politicians and campaigners say shareholders are to
blame for failing to hold companies to account.
Fund managers say it is hard to assess whether shareholders
are getting value for money from a CEO. Profits can be erratic
and executive windfalls can be generated by actions taken a few
years earlier.
"To analyse it is very, very difficult and has so many
elements and legs to it that it's not straight-forward," said
Aidan Farrell, small-cap equities fund manager at Eaton Vance.
Last year was the first year for which companies were
obliged to publish a single figure for total CEO pay.
Previously, companies reported pension contributions and share
awards separately and in their annual reports discouraged
investors from including the value of pensions in CEO
remuneration calculations.
Current reporting rules force companies to include pension
and share payments.
($1 = 0.6895 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; editing by
David Stamp)