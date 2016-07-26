* Industry group flags 10-point plan to change pay process

* Suggests making pay simpler, more flexible

* Comes as new Prime Minister May aims to toughen rules

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, July 26 British boardroom pay should be simpler, more flexible and better aligned to the interests of investors to rebuild trust after a number of high-profile shareholder rebellions, a panel of industry experts said on Tuesday.

The group, led by the chief executive of insurer Legal & General, Nigel Wilson, made 10 recommendations including calling for boards to be able to choose a payment plan that best suits them rather using the "one size fits all" long-term incentive plan used by most companies.

Shareholders have voted against executive pay at major British companies, including BP and advertising company WPP. These protest votes follow a decade in which chief executives have taken a bigger slice of corporate profits.

The results of the report also come after a pledge by new Prime Minister Teresa May to introduce a binding vote on executive pay to curb excessive payouts.

"We need to restore public confidence in executive pay. Our report shows shareholders, boards and executives agree the current approach is not working, and want constructive collaboration to get it right," Nigel Wilson said in a statement

Other suggestions included involving investors in formulating remuneration policy, ensuring the whole board was involved in setting pay policy and being more transparent about discretionary payouts and bonuses.

The group, set up in 2015, includes Russell King, chairman of the remuneration committee at Aggreko and Spectris ; Helena Morrissey, chief executive at Newton Investment Management; Edmund Truell, chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board of Lancashire and London Pensions Partnership; and David Tyler, chairman of J Sainsbury and Hammerson. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)