LONDON, June 10 From Cinderella's glass slipper
to the sky-high purple platforms that caused super model Naomi
Campbell to stumble on the catwalk, more than 250 pairs of shoes
go on display at a London exhibition detailing both the pleasure
and pain of footwear.
The V&A museum is showcasing shoes historic and contemporary
in a collection it says spans the globe and over 2,000 years
from an ancient Egyptian sandal decorated in gold leaf to
futuristic-looking footwear created with 3D printing.
"Shoes: Pleasure and Pain" also puts on display heels and
flats worn by celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga as
well as Queen Victoria and the ballet slippers worn by Moira
Shearer in the 1948 film "The Red Shoes".
"Shoes have such a cultural importance throughout history
and in nearly all cultures because they do signify the status of
the wearer," exhibition curator Helen Persson said.
"The more uncomfortable and impractical shoe, the higher the
status of the wearer, the more wealthy or a really big desire to
belong to that sort of exclusive group."
The exhibition explores three themes -- transformation, or
the mythical aspect of shoes in folklore; status which looks at
how impractical shoes are worn to represent a privileged
lifestyle and seduction which explores the concept of footwear
as a representation of sexual empowerment or pleasure.
Creations by celebrity-favourite designers Jimmy Choo,
Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are in the exhibition as
are Vivienne Westwood's "Super Elevated Gillie" tie-up heels
which Campbell fell while wearing at a fashion show in 1993.
"Shoes: Pleasure and Pain", which features footwear for both
women and men, opens on June 13 and runs until January.
(Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)