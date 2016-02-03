LONDON Feb 3 UK prosecutors have extradited a
British company director almost a decade after he fled to South
Africa to avoid a jail sentence for fraud-related offences, the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Wednesday.
Raymond Nevitt was sentenced to three years and nine months
in jail in 2008 for masterminding a 3.5 million pound ($5
million) fraud to deceive creditors such as IBM and
Barclays into financing the Ravelle Group, which sold
second-hand computer parts to the PC maintenance industry.
The 51-year-old, who prosecutors said led an extravagant
lifestyle and owned a Ferrari and three BMWs, absconded after
being convicted in a linked SFO case in 2006.
He went into hiding for five years in Cape Town before being
arrested by South African authorities last May, who found 28
mobile phones among his possessions. Having contested the
extradition, he is now due to appear at a court in Manchester,
northern England, later on Wednesday.
Extradition proceedings are in the spotlight for the SFO,
which is weighing its options after four Germans and one
Frenchman did not heed requests to appear in a London court last
month to be charged with alleged financial benchmark rigging in
one of its most high-profile prosecutions.
The SFO, which could request a European Arrest Warrant as a
precursor to attempted extradition, has said it will announce
its strategy on March 18. Some lawyers have warned that Germany,
in particular, has high hurdles for such procedures.
($1 = 0.6918 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Susan Thomas)