LONDON, March 13 Britain's Home Secretary
has backed a decision to extradite to the United States a
British student who ran a website allowing users to access films
and TV shows illegally, the Home Office said on Tuesday.
Richard O'Dwyer is wanted by U.S. authorities for copyright
infringement offences in connection with his TVShack website,
which did not host any illegal content but provided links to
other online sites where it could be accessed.
In a London court hearing in January, his lawyers argued
that by linking to other websites, he had done nothing more than
the likes of Google or Yahoo.
However, a judge rejected his argument and Home Secretary
Theresa May has upheld the decision to extradite the
23-year-old.
He can still appeal to London's High Court against the
ruling.
Campaigners argue O'Dwyer's is the latest in a series of
cases that demonstrate Britain's extradition rules with the
United States are lopsided, allowing suspects to be extradited
without criminal charges from British authorities.
The most high-profile is that of British computer hacker
Gary McKinnon, who was arrested in 2002 after allegedly hacking
into U.S. security systems including the Pentagon and NASA and
who is still fighting to avoid extradition.
"Today, yet another British citizen is being sold down the
river by the British Government," O'Dwyer's mother Julia was
quoted by media as saying.
Before his court hearing in January, O'Dwyer told media that
he started the project to improve his computer programming
skills and help him get a work placement. The student said he
sold advertising space to pay for the server fees.
U.S. authorities, who have cracked down far harder on
illegal file-sharing to protect its film, television and music
industries, said he had earned $230,000 from the venture.
"The district judge found the allegations were comparable to
an offence under UK law and it was appropriate for any trial to
be held in the U.S.," a Home Office spokesman said.