STRASBOURG, France, April 16 A man held in
Britain and accused of plotting to set up a militant training
camp should not be extradited to the United States to face
terrorism charges due to concerns over his mental health, the
European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday.
The court backed past decisions by its judges and a 2012
ruling by a British court on Haroon Aswat, who Washington
accuses of links to al Qaeda.
The judges, based in Strasbourg, northeastern France, said
extraditing Aswat would violate Europe's human rights convention
which prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment. They said he
could be put in a maximum-security jail which could exacerbate
his condition of paranoid schizophrenia.
A British citizen of Indian origin in his late 30s, Aswat
was arrested in 2005 and is being held at the high-security
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital in Berkshire, England.
A criminal complaint filed in a U.S. federal court has
accused him of being involved in a plan to set up a training
camp for Islamist militants in Oregon.
"The last forensic psychiatrist reports ... indicated that
... his detention in hospital was required for his medical
treatment and such treatment was necessary for his health and
safety," the rights court said in a statement.
The European court, whose rulings are not legally binding,
ruled a year ago that Britain could extradite Islamist cleric
Abu Hamza al-Masri to the United States to stand trial on
charges that he supported al Qaeda and aided a fatal kidnapping
in Yemen.
Judges ruled that if Egyptian-born Hamza and four other
suspects were sent to high-security U.S. prisons, it would be
lawful and they would not receive "inhuman and degrading
treatment".
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Catherine Bremer;
Editing by Brian Love and Pravin Char)