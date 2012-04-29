By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, April 30
Lobby group FairPensions is
calling on British savers to demand tougher action from money
managers in the fight against overpaid corporate executives, who
it says blight British industry.
Even though pension funds and individual savings account
(ISA) providers hold hefty stakes in Britain's elite companies,
FairPensions believes the average consumer has been robbed of
influence in the campaign to curb bonuses and salaries by fund
firms who fail to reflect their clients' views in votes on pay.
Shareholder activist FairPensions launched website
www.yoursayonpay.org.uk on Monday inviting members of the public
to email their pension fund or ISA provider to register their
objections and urge them to take a tougher stand on corporate
compensation in forthcoming shareholders' meetings.
"Until now scrutiny of high-paying companies has been left
to big investors, who have shown themselves reluctant to take a
strong stance on spiralling pay awards. It's high time the
public had a chance to influence this debate and have their say
on pay," FairPensions CEO Catherine Howarth said.
"This campaign isn't only about challenging spiralling
bonuses. It demands that the investment community become more
accountable to the people whose money they manage," she said,
pointing out that only 18 remuneration proposals have been
rejected since 2002, among thousands put to the vote.
On Friday, just 26.9 percent of shareholders in Barclays Plc
opposed its remuneration report which included the
payment of a 17 million pounds ($27.5 million) package to CEO
Bob Diamond following a year of profits he himself described as
"unacceptable".
The FairPension project is backed by think-tank The High Pay
Centre and industry veteran Mike Darrington, who ran British
bakery chain Greggs for nearly quarter of a century.
Darrington, knighted for services to business in 2004,
called for action against inflated boardroom pay.
"If (opposition) comes from all quarters, there will be a
time when it does have an effect. We need to get voices from all
areas saying 'enough is enough'. There is momentum building,"
Darrington told Reuters.
"I believe in wealth generation but I am against greed. It's
a cancer in our society and something needs to be done."