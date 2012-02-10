* Tensions rise as Falklands war anniversary approaches
* Britain's Cameron says will defend islanders' wishes
* Argentina to present "militarization" protest at U.N.
* Fernandez denounces "introduction of nuclear arms" to area
STOCKHOLM/BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 British
Prime Minister David Cameron hit back at Argentina on Thursday
over its plans to protest to the United Nations against British
"militarization" of the Falklands, saying islanders would have
London's backing for as long as they wished to remain British.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, who has accused
Britain of "militarizing the South Atlantic," hardened her
posture on Thursday following stories in the British press about
a nuclear submarine being sent to the South Atlantic.
She said her government would make a presentation at the
U.N. on Friday denouncing "the introduction of nuclear arms in
the zone." She did not elaborate.
Foreign Minister Hector Timerman plans to present the
complaint to the U.N. Security Council's president.
Britain went to war with Argentina over the Falkland
Islands, called Las Malvinas in Argentina, in 1982. London has
refused to start talks on sovereignty with Argentina unless the
roughly 3,000 islanders want them.
Tensions have risen before the 30th anniversary of the
Falklands conflict this year. Oil exploration by
British companies off the islands has raised the stakes.
"Argentina will find when she goes to the United Nations
that it is an absolutely key part of the United Nations charter
to support self-determination," Cameron told a news conference
after talks with Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.
"The people of the Falkland Islands want to maintain ...
their connection to the United Kingdom.
"As long as the people in the Falkland Islands want to
maintain that status, we will make sure that they do and we will
defend the Falkland Islands properly to make sure that is the
case," he said in his first comments on Fernandez's pledge.
Britain has denied militarizing the South Atlantic. Asked
for reaction to Fernandez's statement on Thursday, a Downing
Street spokesman said the government's "defensive posture" on
the islands remains unchanged.
Fernandez has also condemned British plans to deploy one of
its most advanced destroyers, HMS Dauntless, to the area. She
also criticised the posting of Prince William, second in line to
the British throne, to the islands as a military
search-and-rescue pilot.
