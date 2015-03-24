(Updates after statement, adds Argentine reaction)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 24 Britain will reinforce its
military presence on the disputed Falkland Islands to ensure
they are properly protected, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon
said on Tuesday, a move rejected as unnecessary by Argentina
which lays claim to the archipelago.
Tensions over the Falklands still crackle more than 30 years
after Argentine forces seized the islands in 1982 and Britain
sent a task force to retake them in a brief war which saw more
than 600 Argentine and 255 British servicemen killed.
"We are reinforcing our guard," Fallon told parliament.
"We will continue to defend the right of the islanders to
determine their future and to maintain their way of life against
whatever threats may arise."
Britain would deploy two Chinook helicopters to the
Falklands from mid-2016, upgrade communications at the Royal Air
Force base there, and renew the surface-to-air missile defence
system which is due to come out of service around 2020, he said.
It would also invest 180 million pounds ($268 million) over
the next decade on modernising infrastructure and continue to
provide a maritime patrol vessel there, he added.
The number of British military and civilian personnel will
be kept at around 1,200.
The Argentine government claims the islands, which are 300
miles off the Argentine coast and 8,000 miles from Britain, as
its own and has stepped up a campaign to get what it calls Las
Malvinas back as exploration by oil and gas firms nearby has
raised diplomatic tensions.
Argentina's ambassador to Britain, Alicia Castro, criticised
the British move as unnecessary, saying an invasion was "never
going to happen".
"Argentina isn't a threat to the United Kingdom, nor to the
people of the Islas Malvinas," she told Argentinian radio
station Radio Del Plata. "There will never be another war in Las
Malvinas."
Fallon said he would not speculate about a report in the Sun
newspaper on Tuesday that Russia was working on a deal to lease
12 long range bombers to Argentina.
"The principle threat to the Islands remains the quite
unjustified claim of Argentina to ownership," he said.
($1 = 0.6717 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden in London and Nicolas
Misculin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Andrew Osborn)