LONDON, June 22 Britain is facing a shortage of
seasonal workers this year to harvest fruit and vegetables
linked to the decision to leave the European Union and the
related weakness of sterling, according to a survey issued by
the National Farmers Union.
The survey found the proportion of workers returning to
undertake seasonal work has fallen a record low of 33 percent
while labour providers were unable to meet their recruitment
targets in May by 1,515 people or 16.7 percent.
"A lack of clarity regarding the UK’s future relationship
with the EU and a weakened sterling has contributed to the
reduction in workers on farms now being reported by labour
providers who source seasonal workers," NFU horticulture and
potatoes board Chairman Ali Capper said.
Farmers recruit seasonal workers mainly from eastern EU
countries with 75 percent arriving from Romania and Bulgaria.
The NFU called on the government to provide clarity on how
farmers will access a reliable and competent workforce both now
and after Britain leaves the EU.
"Without that, this trend is likely to continue and at this
stage in the season any further tightening in the workforce will
hit hard on farms," Capper said.
