* UK pork prices have fallen to 8-year low

* Sheep farmers target French market

* Analyst warns sterling effect may be short-lived

By Nigel Hunt

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb 23 A weak pound has boosted export prospects for Britain's troubled farmers who have been battered by winter storms, hit by low prices and are facing the uncertainties of a referendum on European Union membership.

The British currency has fallen against both the euro and dollar and sank by nearly 2 percent on Monday after the defection of a handful of senior ruling Conservatives to the "Brexit" campaign, raising expectations that June's vote on EU membership would at the least be very close.

"We've seen it in the sheep sector in the last fortnight...our exporters, particularly into the French market, are quite excited," Meurig Raymond, president of the National Farmers Union said on Tuesday.

lamb prices had already risen due to sterling's weakness, Raymond said during the NFU's annual meeting in Birmingham.

Farmers have been hit by falling prices for many agricultural products. Pork has dropped to its cheapest level for eight years, partly as a result of higher EU output and compounded by a Russian embargo on EU pig meat.

"Farmers' incomes have been squeezed; they are expected to be down by half in dairy. And in the north of England, farmers are still coping with the consequences of serious flooding," farming and environment minister Liz Truss told the conference.

Mark Berrisford-Smith, Head of Economics at HSBC UK Commercial Banking, said the weak pound had improved the outlook for farm exports but warned the impact may prove short-lived.

"If we vote to remain in the EU, it is highly likely there will be some sort of post-referendum bounce in the pound," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the NFU conference.

Farmers are divided ahead of the June 23 referendum, with support for the EU eroded by what some see as heavy-handed regulation and bureaucracy.

There are also concerns, however, that Britain may have reduced access to key EU export markets if it left the trading bloc and the government may not match the current level of support provided to farming by Brussels.

"I don't think we are heading for an unsupported sector but it (the UK government) may well want to spend a bit less than it does at the moment," Berrisford-Smith said.

The division is also reflected within the farm ministry, with Truss in favour of remaining in the EU but junior minister George Eustice backing an exit. (Editing by Alexander Smith)